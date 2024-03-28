Atiku’s loyalists declare support for Tinubu, Fubara

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

Members of the former Rivers State People’s Democratic Party, PDP, presidential campaign council in the 2023 general elections have declared their support for the presidency of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group also said it was solidly behind the the Rivers State Governor, Siminilayi Fubara as the leader of the PDP in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday, the former director general of PDP campaign council, Dr. Abiye Sekibo said rising from a meeting of the leadership of the former Rivers State PDP Presidential Campaign Council and members of the PDP in Rivers State, they decided to declare support for President Tinubu and Governor Fubara.

“The elections are since over and the Supreme Court has ruled on the finality of that contest, pronounced His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) as the duly elected President of Nigeria. We stand by that verdict.

“As law-abiding citizens, and responsible leaders of our party in Rivers State, we recognise the elected President of our country and pledge our full support for the success of his administration for the benefit of all Nigerians. In effect, we subscribe to the Renewed Hope Agenda and the President’s efforts at strengthening our economy, promoting peace and harmony in our dear country, Nigeria”, he said.

Sekibo noted that since Siminalayi Fubara was elected democratically as Governor of Rivers State, and also confirmed by the Supreme Court, as indigenes of Rivers State, “we have no choice but to give our dear Governor our total loyalty and support for the progress of our State. In that same vein, we urge our Governor and Mr President to work together for the good of Rivers people. With the elections over, now is the time for real governance for the progress of our nation”.

He expressed sadness because in the last few months, “the peace of our state has

been disturbed by the actions of one selfish man who believes that more than 7 million Rivers people are his slaves for electing him as their Governor for 8 years. Our people are not a conquered lot and would never subscribe to the mentality of conquest.

“We also refuse to be divided along tribal or ethnic lines. “Unfortunately, he has consistently abused the privilege that God bestowed upon him through the votes of the people, by committing crimes against the interest of the State.

“Lately, he has resorted to insulting our revered leader, and former Governor, His Excellency Sir Dr Peter Odili, Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON); and his wife Her Excellency Honourable Justice Mary Peter-Odili, CFR, JSC, DSSRS because they refused to support him in his failed attempt to impeach the duly elected Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS).

“We have nothing against Mr. President compensating Nyesom Wike with the office of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. However, we owe the President a duty to explain some facts and advise him on the character and machinations of his appointee.

“We wish to let the President know that this appointee ran a kleptocratic government when he reigned supreme as Governor of Rivers State, and may do same in the Federal Capital Territory, if the President looks the other way. We strongly advise Mr President to keep a close watch on the FCT Administration”.

The former secretary to the state government, SSG, Alleged that the FCT Minister has threatened publicly to destabilize the peace in Rivers State, adding that “we the Rivers people will not standby while an individual decides that we will not sleep with our two eyes closed. The Holy book says ‘He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind’. if Wike troubles Rivers people, he shall surely inherit the wind”.

Sekibo reminded the President that a vast majority of Rivers people are solidly with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and “will not allow an illegal and unconstitutional assembly of any sort, impeach him or disrupt the smooth governance of our dear state to cause a breach of the public peace”.

He also said that Rivers State is too economically strategic for the nation to be toyed with especially at a time when the Nation is looking to maximize her oil production to meet her OPEC quota.

He called on all Nigerians irrespective of party, tribal or ethnic affiliations to rally round the President Tinubu administration, so that working together, “we will collectively overcome these hard economic and security challenges facing us all”.

Also speaking, the former national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus promised that the party would return Governor Fubara for second term in 2027 Irrespective of the present challenges.

“We will return our Governor in 2027. Governor Fubara will control the structure of our party 100%. The Governor is the leader of the party in the state”.

Secondus pleaded that those who committed anti-party activities against the PDP must be forgiven as the national level was working out the right measure to take care of that.

Some of the bigwigs who attended the press conference include, former Governor Celestine Omehia, former deputy speaker of House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara, Dr Abiye Sekibo, Senator Lee Meaba, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, Dr. Glory Emeh, Dr. Gabriel Pidomson, former deputy governor, Engr Telle Ikuru, Mrs Toru Offili among others.