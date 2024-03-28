Menu
Army declares eight wanted in connection with the k!lling of its officers in Okuama

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Army has declared eight persons comprising seven men and a woman wanted in connection with the killing of seventeen of its officers in the Okuama community in Delta state on March 14.

The Military shared photos of the men and woman with the caption;

‘’Photographs of wanted persons in connection to the killing of 17 Nigerian Army Personnel at Okuama community in Ughelli South LGA of Delta state on 14 March 2024”. (www.naija247news.com).

