Manufacturing

“AfDB Invests $75 Million in Indorama for Fertilizer Expansion”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The African Development Bank has inked a $75 million loan pact with Nigeria’s Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited, aiming to bolster its fertilizer production and export capabilities.

This funding will empower Indorama to expand its production capacity and construct a port terminal for exports, thereby enhancing food production, security, and job opportunities in Nigeria and beyond.

The expansion initiative encompasses the establishment of a third urea fertilizer production line and a modern shipping terminal at Indorama’s facilities in Port Harcourt.

Anticipated to churn out 1.4 million metric tons of urea annually, this new production line aligns with the growing global demand for fertilizers.

Indorama’s existing urea fertilizer lines cater to Nigeria’s domestic market, supporting the nation’s agricultural sector, which contributes significantly to its GDP and employment landscape.

The addition of the new production line and terminal is projected to generate up to 8,000 direct and indirect jobs in Nigeria, fostering economic growth.

Ousmane Fall, Acting Director of Industrial and Trade Development Department at the African Development Bank, emphasized the alignment of this project with the bank’s strategic priorities to ‘Feed Africa’ and ‘Industrialize Africa,’ highlighting its potential for significant developmental outcomes in Nigeria.

Manish Mundra, Group Director for Africa at Indorama Corporation, underscored the company’s commitment to Nigeria’s industrial growth and economic diversification through the establishment of the fertilizer plant.

He emphasized the pivotal role of this financing in positioning Nigeria as a major player in the global fertilizer market, while addressing food security concerns and driving agricultural growth.

The African Development Bank’s loan is part of a broader financing package totaling $1.25 billion arranged by IFC, comprising contributions from various development finance institutions and commercial banks.

This financing strategy underscores the commitment to promoting private sector development and fostering growth in the real sector.

Previous article
“Zack Orji survived two brain surgeries” – Emeka Rollas gives update
Next article
Nigeria’s Access Holding eyes $1.5 bln share or bond sale
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

