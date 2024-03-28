Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

Access Holdings to pay N1.80 as final dividend to shareholder

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 28, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Access Holdings has revealed plans to pay a final dividend of N1.80 for every ordinary share of 50k to its shareholders for the 2023 financial year.

The payment, slated for April 19, will be made electronically and is subject to appropriate withholding tax.

Mr Sunday Ekwochi, the Company Secretary of Access Holdings, disclosed this in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Ekwochi clarified that only shareholders whose names appear on the Holdings Register of Members as of the close of business on April 10 would be eligible for the dividend.

Ekwochi said shareholders who had completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrars to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts would be paid.

This proposed final dividend brings the total dividend for the 2023 financial year to N2.10 per share.

The bank has also released its full-year results for the period ending Dec. 31, 2023, showcasing an impressive 335 per cent increase in pre-tax profit to N729 billion from N167.68 billion in 2022.

The company also experienced an 87 per cent surge in gross earnings to N2.59 trillion from N1.39 trillion in 2022.

Access Holdings reported a remarkable 306 per cent growth in profit after tax to N619.32 billion, up from N152.20 billion in 2022.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police gun down two notorious bandits in Benue
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police gun down two notorious bandits in Benue

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Men of Operation Zenda, a Joint...

Army declares eight wanted in connection with the k!lling of its officers in Okuama

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Army has declared eight...

Naira Appreciates Against Dollar at the NAFEM Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira’s euphoric appreciation against the...

FG directs banks to deduct 0.375% stamp duty charges on all loans

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has directed commercial...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police gun down two notorious bandits in Benue

CrimeWatch 0
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Men of Operation Zenda, a Joint...

Army declares eight wanted in connection with the k!lling of its officers in Okuama

Security News 0
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Army has declared eight...

Naira Appreciates Against Dollar at the NAFEM Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira’s euphoric appreciation against the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading