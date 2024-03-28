400-level Nasarawa varsity student declared missing after fatal palliative stampede

March 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 400-level student of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), John Rudeh, has been declared missing.

A statement issued by the university’s Students Security Task Force, SSTF unit said Rudeh went missing on Friday, March 22, 2024, during the stampede that occurred before the distribution of rice palliatives donated by the Nasarawa State Government.

The statement issued by the commander of SSTF, stated that the family of the Student lodged a complaint after all efforts to reach him failed following the fatal stampede.

Anyone with useful information on his whereabouts should contact Senator Bawa Lucky on 08027653966 or SSTF Unit Commander, Israel Gaar on 07081293015.(www.naija247news.com).