“16 Parties Successfully Nominate Candidates for Edo Governorship Election, Two Miss Deadline”

ABUJA—Sixteen out of the 18 political parties that held primaries for the September 21, 2024 Edo State governorship election successfully nominated their candidates before the March 24 deadline on the special portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sam Olumekun, INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, made this announcement in a statement yesterday. However, he did not disclose the parties that failed to nominate their candidates.

Sources revealed to Vanguard that the National Rescue Movement (NRM) and Youth Party (YP) were among the parties that did not meet the deadline.

Vanguard gathered that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), and Labour Party (LP), among others, met the deadline. Candidates such as Dr. Asue Ighodalo of PDP, Senator Monday Okpebholo (APC), and Olumide Akpata (LP) had their names uploaded.

Olumekun stated: “Following the conclusion of party primaries, 17 political parties have uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms for the Edo State Governorship Election by the deadline of 6.00 pm on 24th March 2024 when the dedicated portal automatically shut down.”

He further mentioned that the personal particulars of the governorship candidates and their running mates would be published on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in accordance with Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The Commission shall publish the personal particulars by displaying copies of Form EC9 along with all academic credentials and other documents submitted by each candidate at the State Headquarters and the 18 Local Government offices across Edo State.

“We appeal to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents. Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by the candidate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.”