Cases & Trials

$1.1bn Malabu Oil Fraud: Court acquits former Attorn-General, Adoke, others

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

“Former Nigerian Attorney-General Mohammed Adoke Acquitted of Corruption Charges”

A High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Jabi, has acquitted former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, of charges related to fraud, bribery, and conspiracy. The charges stemmed from his alleged involvement in the transfer of ownership of the oil bloc OPL 245.

Adoke, along with two others and four companies, was accused of fraudulent activities surrounding the transfer of ownership of OPL 245, one of Africa’s largest oil blocs. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleged that Adoke received gratification to facilitate the fraudulent deal.

The EFCC asserted that Adoke, during his tenure as AGF, mediated agreements that ceded OPL 245 to oil giants Shell and Eni, resulting in the payment of about $1.1 billion to accounts controlled by former Petroleum Minister, Chief Dan Etete.

Despite the charges, Adoke maintained his innocence, submitting a no-case submission after the EFCC concluded its case. He argued that the prosecution failed to provide substantial evidence to support the allegations against him.

In its ruling, the court agreed with Adoke, stating that the evidence presented by the prosecution was insufficient to compel Adoke to enter a defence. The court dismissed all charges against Adoke and the other defendants, except for one defendant, Rasky Gbinigie, who still faces charges related to the alleged forgery of company documents.

Although acquitted in this case, Adoke still faces other related charges before the Federal High Court in Abuja. These charges include allegations of accepting bribes and involvement in fraudulent activities related to the oil bloc deal.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

