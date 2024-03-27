Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

Unlike other Nigerian presidents, Tinubu to attend burial of soldiers – Presidency

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has confirmed that his principal will attend the burial ceremony of 17 soldiers killed in Okuama community in Delta State.

The presidential aide stated this in a post via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday.

He asserted that it would mark the first instance in a decade that a Nigerian President has paid such homage to the courageous soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The presidential aide asserted that his principal is demonstrating that he cares about all Nigerians.

He wrote, “It is confirmed that President Bola Tinubu will be attending the national burial for the Nigerian military officers and soldiers killed on 14 March by some gunmen in Okuama Community in Delta State.

“It is the first time in the last ten years that a Nigerian President will attend such a solemn event, in honour of our men of gallantry and valor.

“We told you then that @officialABAT cares. He is demonstrating it yet again.”

The President had announced last week that there would be a dignified burial ceremony for the 16 deceased soldiers who tragically lost their lives while on a peacekeeping mission in Delta State.

Tinubu conveyed his sincere condolences to the families of the slain soldiers and pledged that the sacrifices made by the fallen heroes would never be forgotten.

