Security News

Soldiers killed in Okuama to be buried today

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The remains of the 17 soldiers killed by hoodlums in Okuama community in Ughelli North local government area of Delta state will be buried at the National Cemetery, Abuja today March 27.

In a statement released, the Nigerian Army said the burial will be held by 3 pm. President Bola Tinubu is billed to be the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

The soldiers were killed by irate youths during a communal clash over a land dispute in Bomadi and Okuoma communities in the state. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com.

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

