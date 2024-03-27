Soldiers killed in Okuama to be buried today

March 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The remains of the 17 soldiers killed by hoodlums in Okuama community in Ughelli North local government area of Delta state will be buried at the National Cemetery, Abuja today March 27.

In a statement released, the Nigerian Army said the burial will be held by 3 pm. President Bola Tinubu is billed to be the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

The soldiers were killed by irate youths during a communal clash over a land dispute in Bomadi and Okuoma communities in the state. (www.naija247news.com).