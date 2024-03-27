Slain soldiers left 21 orphans, 10 widows –COAS

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Wednesday, regretted that 21 children had been orphaned and 10 women widowed by the recent killing of 17 military personnel in Delta State.

He said out of the 10 widows, three of them are four, five, and eight months pregnant.

He noted that it was sad that those responsible for their deaths were those they swore to protect.

Lagbaja spoke at the burial ceremony for the slain personnel at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

He said, “The Okuama killing has added to the care of the Nigerian Army and, by extension, the Nigeria state – 10 widows (three of whom are four, five, and eight months pregnant), 21 orphans, and many other dependents which include parents.

“While commiserating with the families of these gallant soldiers, I assure them that the Nigerian Army and the good people of this country will not leave them in the cold.