Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Putin Strengthening Russian Ties: Phone Talks with African Leaders

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a recent series of phone conversations, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged with African leaders Denis Sassou-Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo and Assimi Goïta of Mali. Both leaders condemned the recent terrorist attack in Russia and expressed solidarity with the Russian people.

Enhancing Russia-Mali Relations: Putin and Goïta Discuss Joint Projects

During the call with Assimi Goïta, Putin pledged to bolster ties between Russia and Mali across various sectors, including energy, agriculture, and mining. Goïta expressed gratitude for Russian aid in the form of wheat, fertilizer, and fuel, and both leaders agreed to increase collaboration to combat terrorism in the Sahara-Sahel region.

Continuing Progress: Putin and Sassou-Nguesso Reaffirm Commitment

In his conversation with Denis Sassou-Nguesso, Putin reiterated commitments made during their meeting at the Russia–Africa Summit in 2023. The leaders expressed condolences and solidarity in the wake of the terrorist attack in Russia.

60 Years of Diplomatic Relations: A Milestone for Russia and Congo

March 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Russia and the Republic of the Congo. In celebration of this milestone, both presidents reaffirmed their dedication to advancing bilateral cooperation across political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Regional Dynamics: Mali Seeks Russian Support for Stability

Mali, currently under military rule, is seeking Russia’s assistance to maintain peace and security in the Saharan-Sahel region. With nearly 20 million people, Mali is a landlocked country in West Africa, while the Republic of the Congo, with a population of 5.3 million, is the fourth largest oil producer in the Gulf of Guinea.

* Kestér Kenn Klomegâh is a researcher focusing on Eurasia, Russia, Africa, and BRICS. He provides insights on geopolitical changes, foreign relations, and economic development, particularly related to Africa’s interactions with other countries.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Elon Musk’s X to Extend Grok AI Access to All Premium Subscribers
Next article
Access Holdings’ Hydrogen, Reports N161 Million Profit in 2023
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Access Holdings’ Hydrogen, Reports N161 Million Profit in 2023

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
Access Corporation's fintech arm, Hydrogen, reported a profit of...

Elon Musk’s X to Extend Grok AI Access to All Premium Subscribers

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Elon Musk, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), announced that...

Tinubu Launches Presidential Economic Council to Tackle Nigeria’s Rising Living Costs

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, announced the...

Naira at N1,300 still at pre-pandemic lows, Economists see Dollar boost drive appreciation

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Stabilization Efforts Paying Off Last week, Nigeria's central bank said...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Access Holdings’ Hydrogen, Reports N161 Million Profit in 2023

Quoted Companies 0
Access Corporation's fintech arm, Hydrogen, reported a profit of...

Elon Musk’s X to Extend Grok AI Access to All Premium Subscribers

AI 0
Elon Musk, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), announced that...

Tinubu Launches Presidential Economic Council to Tackle Nigeria’s Rising Living Costs

Analysis 0
ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, announced the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading