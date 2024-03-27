Putin Strengthening Russian Ties: Phone Talks with African Leaders

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a recent series of phone conversations, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged with African leaders Denis Sassou-Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo and Assimi Goïta of Mali. Both leaders condemned the recent terrorist attack in Russia and expressed solidarity with the Russian people.

Enhancing Russia-Mali Relations: Putin and Goïta Discuss Joint Projects

During the call with Assimi Goïta, Putin pledged to bolster ties between Russia and Mali across various sectors, including energy, agriculture, and mining. Goïta expressed gratitude for Russian aid in the form of wheat, fertilizer, and fuel, and both leaders agreed to increase collaboration to combat terrorism in the Sahara-Sahel region.

Continuing Progress: Putin and Sassou-Nguesso Reaffirm Commitment

In his conversation with Denis Sassou-Nguesso, Putin reiterated commitments made during their meeting at the Russia–Africa Summit in 2023. The leaders expressed condolences and solidarity in the wake of the terrorist attack in Russia.

60 Years of Diplomatic Relations: A Milestone for Russia and Congo

March 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Russia and the Republic of the Congo. In celebration of this milestone, both presidents reaffirmed their dedication to advancing bilateral cooperation across political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Regional Dynamics: Mali Seeks Russian Support for Stability

Mali, currently under military rule, is seeking Russia’s assistance to maintain peace and security in the Saharan-Sahel region. With nearly 20 million people, Mali is a landlocked country in West Africa, while the Republic of the Congo, with a population of 5.3 million, is the fourth largest oil producer in the Gulf of Guinea.

* Kestér Kenn Klomegâh is a researcher focusing on Eurasia, Russia, Africa, and BRICS. He provides insights on geopolitical changes, foreign relations, and economic development, particularly related to Africa’s interactions with other countries.