Menu
Search
Subscribe
Election Views

Power sector worse off 12 years after privatisation- NLC

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

NLC Decries Persistent Power Supply Issues and Rising Inflation

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) expressed deep concern over the ongoing challenges in the country’s power sector, emphasizing that the situation was detrimental to both businesses and national development. Despite the privatization of the sector twelve years ago, initiated during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan, power supply has not witnessed significant improvements, according to NLC President Joe Ajaero.

Speaking at the 13th quadrennial national delegates conference of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) in Abuja, Ajaero highlighted the alarming disparity between increasing tariffs and declining power supply. He underscored the urgent need for policy reforms to address the prevailing issues in the power sector, stressing its pivotal role in driving industrialization and overall development.

Ajaero lamented the adverse effects of rising inflation, which currently stands at 31.70 percent. He pointed out that even if the national minimum wage were increased to N1 million, it would still not adequately cater to the needs of workers due to the devaluation of the currency and subsequent loss of purchasing power.

Furthermore, Ajaero expressed dismay over the stagnant state of the textile industry, emphasizing its critical importance for national economic growth. Despite government pledges to revive the sector, there has been little improvement in its fortunes, posing a significant challenge to the country’s economic diversification efforts.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Labour Party: Common Things that tie Obi and Buhari, by Emmanuel Aziken
Next article
Caught in an ethical dilemma over ransom, by Dele Sobowale
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Stuck in the dark: The Minister of Power and his power bank

Naija247news Naija247news -
By EZINWANNE ONWUKA A FEW days ago, during one of...

Caught in an ethical dilemma over ransom, by Dele Sobowale

Naija247news Naija247news -
“Every time you negotiate with a terrorist, you become...

Labour Party: Common Things that tie Obi and Buhari, by Emmanuel Aziken

Naija247news Naija247news -
The amusing tug-of-war between the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC...

March triumphantly to victory

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Funmi Komolafe Hallelujah! Today is Palm Sunday.  Christians all...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Stuck in the dark: The Minister of Power and his power bank

Opinion 0
By EZINWANNE ONWUKA A FEW days ago, during one of...

Caught in an ethical dilemma over ransom, by Dele Sobowale

Nigerianism 0
“Every time you negotiate with a terrorist, you become...

Labour Party: Common Things that tie Obi and Buhari, by Emmanuel Aziken

Nigerianism 0
The amusing tug-of-war between the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading