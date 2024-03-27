Power sector worse off 12 years after privatisation- NLC

NLC Decries Persistent Power Supply Issues and Rising Inflation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) expressed deep concern over the ongoing challenges in the country’s power sector, emphasizing that the situation was detrimental to both businesses and national development. Despite the privatization of the sector twelve years ago, initiated during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan, power supply has not witnessed significant improvements, according to NLC President Joe Ajaero.

Speaking at the 13th quadrennial national delegates conference of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) in Abuja, Ajaero highlighted the alarming disparity between increasing tariffs and declining power supply. He underscored the urgent need for policy reforms to address the prevailing issues in the power sector, stressing its pivotal role in driving industrialization and overall development.

Ajaero lamented the adverse effects of rising inflation, which currently stands at 31.70 percent. He pointed out that even if the national minimum wage were increased to N1 million, it would still not adequately cater to the needs of workers due to the devaluation of the currency and subsequent loss of purchasing power.

Furthermore, Ajaero expressed dismay over the stagnant state of the textile industry, emphasizing its critical importance for national economic growth. Despite government pledges to revive the sector, there has been little improvement in its fortunes, posing a significant challenge to the country’s economic diversification efforts.