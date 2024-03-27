Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Police arrest vigilante for burning suspected thief to death in Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 27, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a vigilante, Adekunle Agunbiade, for allegedly burning a suspected thief to death in the Itire area of the state.

It was gathered that the victim was earlier arrested and handed over to the vigilante for allegedly vandalising a car parked on Shonde Street, Itire, with the aim to steal from it.

Spokesman of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

“Around 5am on Tuesday a distress call was received from a resident that thieves came to their street and vandalised his car,” the PPRO said.

“He claimed that after raising alarm, one of the thieves was arrested and handed over to the vigilante in charge of the street, Adekunle Ogunbiade

“The complaint further stated that he was shocked to later learn that the thief had been set ablaze instead of handing him over to the police.

“The vigilante has been arrested and investigation is ongoing.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Stock market plunges by 0.18% as MTN, others shed weight
Next article
Soldiers killed in Okuama to be buried today
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s public debt stock increases to N97.34trn in Q4 2023 – NBS

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s public debt stock increased from...

Naira Appreciates to N1,382/$1 at Official Market, N1,350/$1 at Parallel Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated by 1.8 per...

NAF destroys several illegal refining sites, berges in Rivers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says...

EFCC arrests five illegal miners in Kwara

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s public debt stock increases to N97.34trn in Q4 2023 – NBS

Nigeria 0
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s public debt stock increased from...

Naira Appreciates to N1,382/$1 at Official Market, N1,350/$1 at Parallel Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated by 1.8 per...

NAF destroys several illegal refining sites, berges in Rivers

Security News 0
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading