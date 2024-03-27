Police arrest vigilante for burning suspected thief to death in Lagos

March 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a vigilante, Adekunle Agunbiade, for allegedly burning a suspected thief to death in the Itire area of the state.

It was gathered that the victim was earlier arrested and handed over to the vigilante for allegedly vandalising a car parked on Shonde Street, Itire, with the aim to steal from it.

Spokesman of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

“Around 5am on Tuesday a distress call was received from a resident that thieves came to their street and vandalised his car,” the PPRO said.

“He claimed that after raising alarm, one of the thieves was arrested and handed over to the vigilante in charge of the street, Adekunle Ogunbiade

“The complaint further stated that he was shocked to later learn that the thief had been set ablaze instead of handing him over to the police.

“The vigilante has been arrested and investigation is ongoing.” (www.naija247news.com).