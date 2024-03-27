Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

Photos: Tinubu, governors pay last respects at burial of 17 slain soldiers

By: Naija247news

Date:

The remains of 17 military personnel, comprising four officers, 13 soldiers, slain by some irate youths in Okuama community in Delta State during a peace mission on March 14, have arrived at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, for burial.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The bodies, which arrived at about 2:30 p.m., were conveyed by the FCT Ambulance Emergency Services and other vehicles.

In attendance are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

The Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, are also present.

Tinubu

Governors Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Usman Ododo (Kogi), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), and Abba Yusuf (Kano) are also in attendance.

President Bola Tinubu joined the solemn assembly at exactly 04:10p.m.

Family members and relatives of the deceased personnel, as well as those of other military officers, are also on ground to honour the fallen heroes.

Meanwhile, at the time of this report, the burial ceremony for the 17 military personnel was already underway.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ohanaeze reiterates creation of additional states in the Southeast
Next article
EASTER: FG declares Friday March 29, Monday April 1 public holidays
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Insurance Sector Achieves Historic Milestone as Gross Premiums Exceed N1 Trillion

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
  The Nigerian insurance sector has reached a significant milestone,...

Fidelity Bank concludes 15th export sector initiative

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Fidelity Bank Plc, has stepped up its export business...

Niger Delta group condemns raid of Clark’s home, demands apology

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Niger Delta Lawyers For Equity, NDLF, a group of...

President Tinubu Directs Implementation of Single-Digit Tax System to Boost Business Ease

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive to establish...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Insurance Sector Achieves Historic Milestone as Gross Premiums Exceed N1 Trillion

Insurance 0
  The Nigerian insurance sector has reached a significant milestone,...

Fidelity Bank concludes 15th export sector initiative

Banks & Finance 0
Fidelity Bank Plc, has stepped up its export business...

Niger Delta group condemns raid of Clark’s home, demands apology

South South 0
Niger Delta Lawyers For Equity, NDLF, a group of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading