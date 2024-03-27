Ohanaeze reiterates creation of additional states in the Southeast

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has reiterated its call for restructuring of the country and creation of additional states in the Southeast.

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu made the call during Ohanaeze Ndigbo Retreat with the theme “Ako Bu Ije” (Development with Wisdom) on Wednesday in Enugu.

Iwuanyanwu, who said Ohanaeze was not happy with the 1999 Constitution as amended, called for restructuring of Nigeria where power would devolve from Federal Government to State Government.

This, he said, would help the state have a reasonable autonomy to develop at their own pace without any hindrance from the Federal Government.

“It will enable us to build our own seaports, railways and other infrastructure to develop the zone,” he said.

While calling for creation of extra state in the zone, the Igbo Leader lamented that the southeast had lost trillions because of inadequate states like in other geopolitical zones.

He threatened to take legal action against the Federal Government if it failed to give the region additional state equivalent to other zones in the country, saying “we are assembling Igbo lawyers to pursue it”.

He added that they would allow the state anywhere it was created in Igboland.

The Igbo leader also kicked against merging of Project Development Institute (PRODA) with other Science Institute, stressing that the institute was borne out of the experience of the Nigeria Civil War.

“Ohanaeze is in full support of the implementation of Oronsaye report but will request all Igbo anywhere to ensure that PRODA is not merged with any other institutions,” he said.

In a remark, Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State represented by his Deputy, Mr Ifeanyi Ossai commended Igbos serving in various capacities for their sacrifice and support.