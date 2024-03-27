Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Nigeria’s public debt stock increases to N97.34trn in Q4 2023 – NBS

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 27, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria’s public debt stock increased from N87.91 trillion (114.35 billion dollars ) in the third quarter of 2023 to N97.34 trillion (108.23 billion dollars ) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said this on Tuesday in its Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt Report for Q4 2023 released in Abuja.

The report said Nigeria’s public debt stock, which included external and domestic debt, grew by 10.73 per cent on a quarter on quarter basis.

It said that External debt stood at N38.22 trillion (42.50 billion dollars) in Q4 2023, while domestic debt was N59.12 trillion (65.73 billion dollars).

“However, the share of external debt to total public debt stood at 39.26 per cent in Q4 2023, while domestic debt was recorded at 60.74 per cent.’’

In a breakdown by states, the bureau said that Lagos State recorded the highest domestic debt of N1.05 trillion in Q4 2023, followed by Delta with N373.41 billion.

The report showed Jigawa recorded the lowest domestic debt at N42.76 billion, followed by Kebbi at N60.69 billion.

In addition, it stated that Lagos state recorded the highest external debt with 1.24 billion dollars , followed by Kaduna state with 587.07 million dollars.

“Borno recorded the lowest external debt with 20.49 million dollars , followed by Yobe with 21.49 million dollars,” the NBS stated.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira Appreciates to N1,382/$1 at Official Market, N1,350/$1 at Parallel Market
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Appreciates to N1,382/$1 at Official Market, N1,350/$1 at Parallel Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated by 1.8 per...

NAF destroys several illegal refining sites, berges in Rivers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says...

EFCC arrests five illegal miners in Kwara

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command...

Delta police rescue three kidnapped sisters, arrest suspect

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Delta State Police Command rescued...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Appreciates to N1,382/$1 at Official Market, N1,350/$1 at Parallel Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated by 1.8 per...

NAF destroys several illegal refining sites, berges in Rivers

Security News 0
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says...

EFCC arrests five illegal miners in Kwara

CrimeWatch 0
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading