Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financial Markets

Nigeria’s Proactive Move Shines Amidst MSCI Emerging Market Currency Stability

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

In the backdrop of interest rate announcements from Nigeria and Hungary, emerging market currencies saw little change, reflecting a subdued session in global markets.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The MSCI emerging-market currency index maintained stability, while developing nation stocks showed a modest increase, contrasting the decline in US stocks.

As investors anticipate the Federal Reserve’s easing cycle, analysts foresee favorable trading conditions for higher-carry emerging markets in the short term. However, concerns linger about the potential impact of a shallower US easing cycle on emerging market assets.

“Monetary authorities will eventually have to weigh the trade-offs between a looser monetary policy stance and weaker exchange rates,” noted Barclays analyst Themistoklis Fiotakis.

While Latin American currencies experienced mixed performances, Nigeria’s decision to raise interest rates exceeded expectations, signaling a proactive stance to combat inflation and bolster the nation’s currency.

In Europe, the Hungarian forint saw gains following a reduction in the benchmark interest rate, indicating a shift in monetary policy to address rising risks.

As global markets prepare for the Easter holiday, trading suspensions in countries like Colombia and Mexico may lead to lower liquidity and position adjustments, according to Alejandro Cuadrado, chief FX strategist at BBVA in New York.

Nigeria’s assertive measures align with efforts to stabilize its economy amidst global economic uncertainties, further underscoring its pivotal role in shaping emerging market dynamics.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Egoras Spearheads Clean Energy Drive with Electric Vehicle Launch in Nigeria”
Next article
“Financial Sector Credit Surges in Nigeria Despite Fiscal Pressures”
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

The morality question, by Dakuku Peterside

Naija247news Naija247news -
THERE is unarguably a progressive value erosion in our country....

The creek murders, by Rotimi Fasan

Naija247news Naija247news -
ONLY the so-called youths or militants of the Okuama community in the...

Chinese National Sentenced to Death for Murdering Nigerian Lover

Naija247news Naija247news -
  A Chinese national, Frank Geng Quangrong, residing in Railway...

“Financial Sector Credit Surges in Nigeria Despite Fiscal Pressures”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The financial sector's credit to the economy surged Month-on-Month...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

The morality question, by Dakuku Peterside

Opinion 0
THERE is unarguably a progressive value erosion in our country....

The creek murders, by Rotimi Fasan

Opinion 0
ONLY the so-called youths or militants of the Okuama community in the...

Chinese National Sentenced to Death for Murdering Nigerian Lover

Cases & Trials 0
  A Chinese national, Frank Geng Quangrong, residing in Railway...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading