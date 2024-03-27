Nigeria’s Insurance Sector Achieves Historic Milestone as Gross Premiums Exceed N1 Trillion

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigerian insurance sector has reached a significant milestone, with Gross Premium Written (GPW) surpassing the N1 trillion mark for the first time, totaling N1.003 trillion by the end of the 2023 financial year. This remarkable growth marks a substantial 27 percent increase from the N790 billion recorded in 2022.

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) revealed these figures in its fourth-quarter report for 2023, released yesterday, indicating that total assets in the sector stood at N2.67 trillion at year-end.

During the year, the Non-Life business segment accounted for 61.3 percent of all premiums written, while the Life segment contributed 38.7 percent, amounting to N388.1 billion.

Moreover, the market saw a retention rate of about 87.7 percent for the Life business and approximately 54 percent for Non-Life, with the aggregate market average retention standing at 66.7 percent for the same period.

Significant drivers of growth in the non-life segment included Oil & Gas and Fire Insurances, which contributed 27.3 percent and 24.1 percent, respectively.

Reflecting the impact of regulatory measures on claims settlement, the Life business witnessed about 95 percent of net claims recorded during the year, compared to the market average of about 71.4 percent of the N536.5 billion gross claims reported by the close of the fourth quarter in 2023.

Furthermore, in line with the “no-premium no-cover” policy enforced by the Commission, outstanding premiums continued to decline, registering a 1.6 percent decrease as outstanding premiums generated in the market during the period.