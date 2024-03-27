Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery Threatens Europe’s Gasoline Trade

Nigeria’s massive Dangote oil refinery, operational since January at a cost of $20 billion, is poised to disrupt Europe’s $17 billion annual gasoline trade with Africa. Once at full capacity, it will be the largest refinery in both continents, potentially pressuring European refineries already facing closure due to heightened competition.

Nigeria, despite being Africa’s top oil producer, has historically lacked refining capacity, relying heavily on imports. The influx of Nigerian gasoline into West Africa could strain European refineries lacking the technology to meet stricter environmental standards for other markets.

Analysts suggest that up to 400,000 bpd of European refining capacity could be at risk of closure due to increased global gasoline production. This shift, coupled with declining demand for fossil fuels and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, has already led to the closure of numerous European refineries since 2009.

As Europe grapples with oversupply issues, the Dangote refinery’s emergence, along with impending environmental regulations, may prompt refineries to reconfigure, seek new markets, or face closure.

Despite potential avenues like redirecting exports to the U.S. or South America, refinery upgrades remain challenging due to financial constraints and reluctance from lenders to invest in fossil fuel projects.