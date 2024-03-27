Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Appreciates to N1,382/$1 at Official Market, N1,350/$1 at Parallel Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira appreciated by 1.8 per cent or N25.09 on the United States Dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Tuesday, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced a fresh rate hike and expressed its commitment to continue propping the FX market.

The local currency exchanged for the US Dollar at N1,382.95/$1 in the official market during the trading session compared with the N1,408.04/$1 it was traded Monday, its continuous gain for the last five days at a stretch.

The value of forex trades recorded during the trading session increased by 10.7 per cent or $23.78 million to $245.58 million from $221.80 million, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

The domestic currency sadly weakened against the Pound Sterling by N18.20 to trade at N1,790.98/£1 versus N1,772.78/£1, and against the Euro, it depreciated by N13.56 to close at N1,534.95/€1 compared with the preceding day’s N1,521.39/€1.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com.

