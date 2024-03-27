NAFDAC shuts down fake bakeries and table water factories in Rivers

March 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Control NAFDAC has closed down ten bakeries and eight table water factories found to be producing fake and unwholesome products.

A statement released by the agency today March 27, says some of the factories were operating in unhygienic conditions and using popular brand names without proper authorisation. The agency says the raid was prompted by meticulous investigations, surveillance, and consumer complaints regarding substandard products in the area.

According to the statement, many of the bakeries lacked proper registration with NAFDAC, while others had expired licenses or had relocated without notifying the Agency. Additionally, some water factories were found to be operating without necessary filtration equipment and were not adhering to standard production processes. NAFDAC has urged non-compliant producers to renew their licenses promptly and warned of consequences for those who flout regulations, underscoring its commitment to ensuring consumer safety and product quality.(www.naija247news.com).