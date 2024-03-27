Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Married man arrested for allegedly raping his landlord’s 11-year-old daughter in Delta

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 27, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 39-year-old man, Ernest Okporu, has been arrested for allegedly raping his landlord’s 11-year-old daughter in Osubi town, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

Human rights activist, Kelvin Ejumudo, who disclosed this on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, said the suspect is currently cooling off in detention at the Orerokpe police station.

According to Mr. Ejumudo, the incident happened on Saturday 23rd March 2024.

“One Mr Ernest Okporu, 39 years of age and married has allegedly raped and defile the daughter of his landlord on Saturday 23rd March 2024 in the Osubi area of Delta state,” he wrote.

“I got a distress call from the mother of the little girl and well meaning Deltans that a minor has been raped and defiled. The little girl said Mr Ernest asked her to go bring his charger from his apartment at the back of his fridge and little did she know he followed her and grabbed her from the back, tied her hands to the back and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“Thereafter he threatened to kill her if she told anyone and then forced her to wash her bloodstained pants.

“The medical reports show that the hymen has been broken, there was penetration and presence of semen.

“Mr Ernest okporu admitted to the crime and was pleading for forgiveness from the father of the little girl. He’s currently cooling off in detention at the Orerokpe police station in okpe local Government council area of Delta state and will be arraigned in court before the end of the week.

“I especially want to appreciate the DPO Orerokpe Division of the Nigeria police force Delta State Command CSP Paul Oboware for his stand on this case to ensure justice is served and will not be swept under the carpet.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FRSC returns N1.6m to Bauchi auto crash victims’ families
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FRSC returns N1.6m to Bauchi auto crash victims’ families

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),...

Amotekun dismisses Three Officers Over Misconduct

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed...

NSCDC arrests 5 for allegedly stealing 500,000 litres of crude oil

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

Nigeria’s public debt stock increases to N97.34trn in Q4 2023 – NBS

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s public debt stock increased from...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FRSC returns N1.6m to Bauchi auto crash victims’ families

Security News 0
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),...

Amotekun dismisses Three Officers Over Misconduct

State of The Nation 0
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed...

NSCDC arrests 5 for allegedly stealing 500,000 litres of crude oil

CrimeWatch 0
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading