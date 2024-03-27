By Funmi Komolafe

Hallelujah! Today is Palm Sunday. Christians all over the world are marking today as Palm Sunday. It reminds us of Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

It was the occasion that people celebrated our Lord Jesus. Even his critics couldn’t ignore him.

This season, by the Grace of God you would march triumphantly to victory in Jesus name.

Let’s have a look at the Biblical record of Palm Sunday as recorded in John 12 vs. 12-14”. : (KJV) “On the next day many people that were come to the feast when they heard that Jesus was coming to Jerusalem.

Took branches of palm trees, and went forth to meet him, and cried, Hosanna: Blessed is the King of Israel that cometh in the name of the Lord.

And Jesus, when he had found a young ass, sat thereon; as it is written”.

The triumphant entry into Jerusalem was an event that was witnessed by believers and non-believers.

They saw the Son of God enter in the manner of a King. This significant entry saw the Lord Jesus recognized as a Saviour.

It meant that he had triumphed over sickness, death, Satan and all manner of challenges.

Brethren, let’s remember that Jesus had enemies in human beings who were uncomfortable with his manner of giving comfort to people in distress.

Matthew 12 vs. 9 -13 is our reference: “ And when he was departed thence, he went into their synagogue:

And, behold, there was a man which had his hand withered. And they asked him, saying, Is it lawful to heal on the Sabbath days? that they might accuse him.

And he said unto them, What man shall there be among you, that shall have one sheep, and if it falls into a pit on the Sabbath day, will he not lay hold on it and lift it out?

How much then is a man better than a sheep? Wherefore it is lawful to do well on the Sabbath days.

Then saith he to the man, Stretch forth thine hand. And he stretched it forth; and it was restored whole, like as the other”.

The story simply tells us that there are people who would prefer that you live with a challenge and be identified with it rather have you celebrate the end of that challenge.

Like the man with the withered hand, you may have done nothing to such people, it’s just that your pain gives them joy.

The triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem was a confirmation of his authority over such evil forces.

Brethren, as the Lord Jesus triumphed, you too will triumph over barrenness, loneliness, sickness, and indebtedness. Stagnation or whatever name challenge is called, in Jesus name.

Jesus restored life into the hand of the man with the withered hand. As you hold on to Jesus, everything that has died in your life would receive life and bounce back in Jesus name.

Brethren, some people are barren because the womb is dead. The forces of darkness that want you to remain childless may have closed it.

In most cases, these people are those very close to you. They are people that know your life history.

I have seen a situation where a mother-in-law shut the womb of her daughter-in-law because she wanted her husband to train all her own children. Yet this same woman pretends that she is so desirous of her son giving her grandchildren that she began to put pressure on the wife.

It was so bad that she insisted on sending the woman away but the woman remained on her knees praying. She knew that her case of barrenness was spiritual.

Trust the Holy Spirit, the Spirit of Truth. The Holy Spirit revealed the plans of this wicked mother-in-law and also revealed that the lady’s mother had joined the mother-in-law to afflict her with barrenness.

Why would a mother do that to her daughter, you want to ask? She did it because she wanted her daughter to spend her money taking care of her.

Brethren, you see the extent that which human beings can go.

No wonder it is written in Matthew 10 vs.36: “And a man’s foes shall be thy of his own household”.

Enemies get united anywhere they find a prey but the power of God is available to neutralize the forces of darkness.

Brethren, as you continue to hold on to Jesus, the wind of God will blow away all the evil deeds of the forces of darkness in your life and you will march to victory.

However, if anyone tells you that the march to victory is easy, he or she is not telling you the truth.

About two weeks ago, a couple gave testimony at Hearken Unto Me O Lord, ( HUMOL) a midweek programme of R.C.C.G. Magodo where they presented a baby girl.

The couple got married in 2005 and the baby they presented is the first in their marriage.

You didn’t need to be told about what they went through. The woman’s face said it all. She looked really worn out. She must have been troubled during the years of waiting.

For a couple like that, there are many times they would have given up but being Christians, the power of God kept urging them to march on with Christ.

Though thorns may be laid on your path, be prepared to march with Christ into victory, celebration, and dancing.

When a soldier prepares for a battle that he intends to win, he denies himself the comfort zone of his wife’s bed, he does everything physical and psychological to prepare himself for the battle.

In the same way, a Christian who is held down by challenges but determined to have a breakthrough must be prepared to go the extra mile in the Christian race.

The first thing he needs to equip himself with is the Word of God.

See the key to success in Joshua 1 vs. 7- 8: “ Only be thou strong and very courageous, that thou mayest observe to do according to all the law, which Moses my servant commanded thee: turn not from it to the right hand or the left, that thou mayest prosper withersoever thou goest.

This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shall meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success”.

You may have heard or read this many times but I urge you to note “ be thou strong and very courageous”. You need these virtues to confront the enemy no matter how many they are.

I pray that the Holy Ghost empowers you and embolden you.

Brethren, you need not fear the enemy each time an attack comes. All you need do is fall back on the strength of God and declare the activities of the forces of darkness null and void.

The Bible passage quoted also states that your way shall be “ prosperous”, and you shall have “ good success”.

Note the qualification of success. This is beyond ordinary. If a barren woman gives birth to multiple babies, it is good success.

When God intervenes for you and your promotion is backdated to reflect the years of waiting, it is good success.

Bear in mind that this is the month of March, and you can march into motherhood, breakthrough, marriage registry, etc. which amounts to good success.

Make up your mind, take the necessary steps and you’ll soon be celebrating.

It is your turn to laugh in Jesus name.

Celebrate Jesus today and always.