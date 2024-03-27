Menu
LinkedIn’s Experiment with Short-Form Video Feeds

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

LinkedIn is trialing a new feature akin to TikTok’s short-form video feed, as confirmed by the company to TechCrunch. This move aligns with a trend seen across various platforms like Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and Netflix, all introducing similar features following TikTok’s surge in popularity.

The Test in Action
The test, spotted by Austin Null from McKinney, showcases a new video feed accessible via a dedicated tab. Users can scroll through vertical short videos focused on professional content, aiming to enhance engagement and discovery on the platform.

Responding to User Preferences
This initiative responds to users’ growing interest in video formats for learning from experts, suggesting a shift in content consumption preferences.

Opportunities for Creators
While the feature introduces opportunities for creators to share professional insights, some users may perceive it as overwhelming amidst the proliferation of short-form video feeds on social apps.

Previous article
Kuda Bank’s Parent Company Secures Licences for Cross-Border Financial Services
