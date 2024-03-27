Kuda Bank’s Parent Company Secures Licences for Cross-Border Financial Services

Kuda Technologies, the parent company of Kuda Bank backed by Target Global, has expanded its reach by securing payment licences in Tanzania and Canada. These licenses mark a strategic move to tap into both the African and global markets. With one license enabling remittance and multi-currency wallet services for Africans residing in Canada, and the other granting a Tanzanian Payment Service Provider (PSSP) licence for customers in Tanzania, Kuda is poised to offer comprehensive financial solutions across borders.

This expansion places Kuda in direct competition with startups like LemFi and Nala, positioning itself as a global neobank catering to the African diaspora. While venturing into the remittance market is not new for Kuda – having previously obtained a payment licence in the United Kingdom in 2022 and launching a subscription-based remittance service – the company has adapted its approach based on market feedback. Despite discontinuing the subscription model, Kuda remains committed to providing innovative financial services tailored to its customers’ needs.

The remittance market has emerged as an attractive investment opportunity, driven by the increasing number of Nigerians and Africans seeking opportunities abroad. Nigeria’s substantial contribution to Canada’s immigration landscape and the growing community of Nigerians in Canada highlight the significance of this market segment. Similarly, remittance inflows into Africa continue to be substantial, underscoring the importance of facilitating cross-border financial transactions.

By focusing on key markets such as Canada and the UK, where Nigerian migrant populations are significant and growing, Kuda positions itself to capitalize on foreign exchange revenue opportunities.

This strategic move is particularly relevant amid fluctuating FX rates, which have posed challenges for startups seeking profitability. Through its expansion efforts and targeted market approach, Kuda aims to consolidate its position as a leading player in the fintech landscape, driving financial inclusion and empowerment across borders.