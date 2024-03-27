Kemisola Bolarinwa, Nigerian Engineer Creates Smart Bra to Detect Early-Stage Breast Cancer

Nigerian engineer Kemisola Bolarinwa has created a groundbreaking smart bra capable of detecting early-stage breast cancer. Inspired by the loss of her aunt to the disease, Bolarinwa founded Nextwear Technologies, Nigeria’s first wearable technology startup.

The smart bra utilizes nanotechnology to repurpose ultrasound technology, detecting lumps in the breast through a portable device. Recognized by BBC Africa, Bolarinwa spent extensive time and effort on research before unveiling the prototype in 2019.

Although still in development, Bolarinwa aims for mass production by late 2022 to early 2023, pending further clinical testing. In addition to her inventive pursuits, she advocates for increased female participation in STEM fields and highlights the need for more research institutes to support technological innovation in Africa.

With over a decade of experience in electrical engineering and a commitment to empowering women in technology, Bolarinwa exemplifies Nigeria’s potential for groundbreaking inventions despite challenges in governmental support and funding.