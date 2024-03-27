Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

JUST IN: Tinubu promises houses, scholarships for families of slain soldiers

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to provide housing and full educational scholarships to the university level for the families of the soldiers who were tragically murdered in the Okuama community of Delta State. He made this commitment during his speech at the burial ceremony for the 17 fallen soldiers held at the National Cemetery in Abuja.

Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, shared this announcement in a post. According to Olusegun, President Tinubu stated that the federal government will offer housing to each of the bereaved families anywhere they choose within the country.

Furthermore, the federal government has extended full educational scholarships to the university level for the children of the fallen heroes, including those who are still unborn. Additionally, President Tinubu appealed to the Military Pensions Board to ensure that all emoluments owed to the families are paid within 90 days.

