Tinubunomics Policies

JUST IN: Tinubu confers posthumous national honours on slain soldiers

By: Naija247news

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has conferred posthumous national honours on the seventeen soldiers who were killed in the Okuama community of Delta state.

The award was conferred at the burial ceremony held at the National Cemetery, Abuja, on Wednesday, March 27.

This was announced in a post by the special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, Dada Olusegun.

Read Also: Tinubu congratulates Senegal's president-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye on victory
He wrote: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has posthumously awarded the 17 heroes of the Okuama massacre with National Honours

“The 4 ranking officers have been awarded with the Member of the Order of Niger (MON). The remaining 13 officers have been awarded the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).”

JUST IN: Tinubu promises houses, scholarships for families of slain soldiers
PHOTOS: Tinubu, governors pay last respects at burial of 17 slain soldiers
