JUST IN: Abure re-elected as LP National Chairman

THE embattled national chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Julius Abure has been re-elected for a second term by a unanimous affirmation of delegates despite the protests by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The Chairman of the National Convention and Deputy Governor of Abia State, Mr. Ikechukwu Emetu declared him the winner during the party’s national convention that held in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Other serving officers of the party were also returned.

Recall that the NLC had called for Abure’s resignation as party chairman and the immediate constitution of a caretaker transition committee to organize a legitimate and all-inclusive national convention for the party.

Meanwhile, a factional chairman of the Labour Party in Anambra State, Mr Peter Okoye has boasted that the Nnewi national convention will not stand.

Describing the convention as a sham, Okoye said: “This is not a convention. We are on top of the matter. It’s purely illegal.

“There was no ward congress, no local government congress, no state congress, and now who and who are the elected the delegates that are electing the National Working Committee, NWC, members?

“The NLC was not there, TUC was not there, the owners of the party and members of the NEC and BOT members were not there too. So, who is holding the convention?”