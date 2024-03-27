Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Gunmen kill Chief Imam, abduct scores in Zamfara community

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 27, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits have once again attacked Zamfara State, killing Sheikh Ahmad Rufa’i, the Chief Imam of the Central Mosque in Keita village, Tsafe Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The attack occurred shortly after Muslims observed the isha’i (night) congregational prayer.

This tragic incident comes just three weeks after the murder of Imam Abubakar Hassan Mada, the Chief Imam of the Central Mosque in Mada, Gusau LGA.

According to Ibrahim Musa Keita, a resident of Keita village, the bandits were initially spotted along the Kwarin Gano-Keita Road.

Despite residents being alerted of their presence, the bandits proceeded to invade the village.

After failing to abduct road users, they attacked Keita village, killing the chief imam and abducting scores of people, including women.

“Before the invasion, the residents were alerted about the movement of the bandits along Kwarin Gano-Keita Road.

“They were sighted along that road but we were not sure whether they would come to this village or not.

“Initially, they wanted to abduct road users along the Keita-Kwarin Gano Road, but after spending some time without getting a single person, they invaded Keita village, killed our chief imam and abducted scores of people, including women.

“We have not ascertained the number of people they have abducted as some people ran into the bush and have not been seen yet.” He stated.

In a separate incident, two individuals were abducted in Magazu village, Tsafe LGA, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The bandits, according to a resident, Yusuf Ibrahim, invaded the village around 3am, shooting sporadically.

Ibrahim added that most residents fled their homes.

Another resident, Aminu Kwalfada, of Kwalfada village, lamented that the fear of bandits has forced residents to stop using loudspeakers in mosques during prayers.

ASP. Abubakar Yazid, the Police Public Relations Officer for Zamfara State Command, could not provide details at the time of reporting but promised to share information as soon as it became available.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NAFDAC shuts down fake bakeries and table water factories in Rivers
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NAFDAC shuts down fake bakeries and table water factories in Rivers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

ACCESS CORPORATION PLC Unveils FY 2023 Financial Performanc

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
In a highly anticipated announcement, Access Corporation PLC has...

Senegal’s youth want jobs from Faye, investors wary of radical ideas

Naija247news Naija247news -
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 (Reuters) - Senegal's President-elect Bassirou Diomaye...

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery Threatens Europe’s Gasoline Trade

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria's massive Dangote oil refinery, operational since January at...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NAFDAC shuts down fake bakeries and table water factories in Rivers

Health news 0
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

ACCESS CORPORATION PLC Unveils FY 2023 Financial Performanc

Banks & Finance 0
In a highly anticipated announcement, Access Corporation PLC has...

Senegal’s youth want jobs from Faye, investors wary of radical ideas

Democracy Africa 0
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 (Reuters) - Senegal's President-elect Bassirou Diomaye...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading