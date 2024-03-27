Menu
Revenue and Taxation

“Financial Sector Credit Surges in Nigeria Despite Fiscal Pressures”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The financial sector’s credit to the economy surged Month-on-Month (MoM) by two percent to N114.7 trillion in February 2024, up from N112.4 trillion in January 2024. The Money and Credit Statistics report released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday revealed that banks’ credit to the private sector saw a significant MoM increase of six percent to N80.8 trillion in February from N76.2 trillion in January. However, credit to the government experienced a MoM decline of 6.3 percent to N33.9 trillion in February from N36.17 trillion in January.

Despite the decrease in credit to the government, recent data on the country’s debt profile published by the Debt Management Office (DMO) disclosed that public debt reached N97 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2023 (Q4’23), marking a 10 percent rise from N87.8 trillion in Q3’24. This increase in debt stock was primarily attributed to new domestic borrowing by the Federal Government to bridge the deficit in the 2024 Appropriation Act and disbursements by multilateral and bilateral lenders.

However, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited expressed concerns about the ongoing fiscal challenges confronting state governments. They highlighted these challenges as stemming from low revenue vis-à-vis increased expenditure and debt servicing obligations. The analysts emphasized that the disparity between revenue distributions and total expenditure underscores the inadequacy of available funds, particularly amid efforts to alleviate the impact of the country’s surging cost of living and fiscal pressures. These pressures are exacerbated by the persistent growth in expenditure profiles and the heavy burden of servicing existing debts, collectively contributing to the challenging fiscal landscape confronting Nigeria’s governmental entities.

Looking ahead, there’s a possibility of an upsurge in gross federally collected revenue, denominated in naira, driven by the continued depreciation of the currency. However, notwithstanding this anticipated increase in nominal revenue, both the Federal Government and state governments are likely to continue grappling with significant fiscal pressures.

