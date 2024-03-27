Fidelity Bank concludes 15th export sector initiative

Fidelity Bank Plc, has stepped up its export business support initiatives with the fifteenth edition of its Export Management Program (EMP 15).

The Bank in partnership with Lagos Business School (LBS) created the program to train entrepreneurs on the opportunities in the international market and develop their capacity to play big in the export space.

The program which was also supported by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), is designed to equip entrepreneurs with the requisite knowledge for driving the country’s non-oil exports and to support the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in its export sector initiative.

Speaking on the 5-day weeklong training program in Lagos, Team Lead, Export and Agriculture Division, Fidelity Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Nwalor, noted that “Entrepreneurs at the EMP 15 were empowered to export agriculture products the right way, and those who participated in the training have been upscaled on packaging and prerequisite understanding of the agriculture products to be exported.

According to Nwalor, “Nigeria is an agricultural commodities-based country with a lot of products like Cashew, Cocoa, and Ginger, among others that are exported out of the country”.

On his part, The Director of Executive Education, LBS, Mr. Victor Banjo, noted that, “EMP is one of the most laudable initiatives at LBS and all thanks to Fidelity Bank that came up with the concept and collaborated with us in putting in place an intervention that helps to tackle some of the challenges we’re facing today in Nigeria.

“With the coming together of LBS, Fidelity Bank and NEPC, I wonder why an entrepreneur will not want to be on this programme if he is serious about exporting quality agriculture products out of Nigeria”, she added.

