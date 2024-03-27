Elon Musk’s X to Extend Grok AI Access to All Premium Subscribers

Elon Musk, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), announced that all premium subscribers will soon gain access to Grok, its Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot. Musk shared on his X handle: “Later this week, Grok will be enabled for all premium subscribers (not just premium+).”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Grok AI, introduced in November, serves as an AI assistant designed to provide witty answers and showcase a rebellious streak. The development team described Grok as an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, capable of answering a wide range of questions and even suggesting inquiries. They emphasized Grok’s humorous nature and advised against its use by those who dislike humor.

Additionally, the team highlighted that Grok will have access to real-time information from the X platform and will be able to tackle “spicy questions” that other AI systems might shy away from.

Previously, xAI, the team behind Grok, open-sourced the Grok language model, making its source code available on GitHub. This move aligns with the trend among tech firms like Meta and Google to open-source AI models, allowing for modification and redistribution by the public.