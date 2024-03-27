Menu
Search
Subscribe
AI

Elon Musk’s X to Extend Grok AI Access to All Premium Subscribers

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Elon Musk, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), announced that all premium subscribers will soon gain access to Grok, its Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot. Musk shared on his X handle: “Later this week, Grok will be enabled for all premium subscribers (not just premium+).”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Grok AI, introduced in November, serves as an AI assistant designed to provide witty answers and showcase a rebellious streak. The development team described Grok as an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, capable of answering a wide range of questions and even suggesting inquiries. They emphasized Grok’s humorous nature and advised against its use by those who dislike humor.

Additionally, the team highlighted that Grok will have access to real-time information from the X platform and will be able to tackle “spicy questions” that other AI systems might shy away from.

Previously, xAI, the team behind Grok, open-sourced the Grok language model, making its source code available on GitHub. This move aligns with the trend among tech firms like Meta and Google to open-source AI models, allowing for modification and redistribution by the public.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu Launches Presidential Economic Council to Tackle Nigeria’s Rising Living Costs
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Launches Presidential Economic Council to Tackle Nigeria’s Rising Living Costs

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
President Bola Tinubu has officially established the Presidential Economic...

Naira at N1,300 still at pre-pandemic lows, Economists see Dollar boost drive appreciation

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Stabilization Efforts Paying Off Last week, Nigeria's central bank said...

Slain soldiers left 21 orphans, 10 widows –COAS

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja,...

Tinubu to US Congressional Delegation: Nigeria has suffered leadership ‘elephantiasis’

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Wednesday told the United Nations...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Launches Presidential Economic Council to Tackle Nigeria’s Rising Living Costs

Data & News Analysis 0
President Bola Tinubu has officially established the Presidential Economic...

Naira at N1,300 still at pre-pandemic lows, Economists see Dollar boost drive appreciation

News Analysis 0
Stabilization Efforts Paying Off Last week, Nigeria's central bank said...

Slain soldiers left 21 orphans, 10 widows –COAS

Top Stories 0
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading