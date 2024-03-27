Edo Assembly probes alleged mother’s denial to access son by father

THE Edo State House of Assembly has ordered investigation into an allegation by one Sandra Palmer Martins that her husband, Denmark based Uyi Martins has denied her access to her only child and son, Johannes Martins Owen who she alleged was deceietfully taken from her at age two by Uy Martins, took him to Denmark and has ensured she doesn’t see him or have access to him through any means.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku directed the clerk of the house to read the petition sent to the house by Sadra and directed the House Standing Committee on Public Petition to investigate it and report to the house in two weeks.

The petition by a distraught Sandra titled “A passionate call for intervention” sent to the house through her Counsels, A.I. Oviawe Legal Consult titled said that ” We are constrained to urgently and passionately draw your attention to the callous, inhuman and fraudulent acts of one Mr Kelvin Uyi Martins, (our client’s husband ) who is a Nigerian and also a Danish citizen whose last known address is Kongedybet 2, ST.TV 2300 Copenhagen, Denmark and with property in Benin City which property our client had hitherto lived until she was forcefully ejected from the house with thugs.”

The petition said Sandra is legally married to Martins and that they had a son Johannes on the 16th Day of March,2019 and that barely two years after, Martins who she said visited Nigeria quarterly said he desired to relocate Sandra and their son to Denmark where he stays but that for undisclosed reasons which she later discovered to have been orchestrated by Martins, the Danish embassy denied her visa but granted to the two years old Johannes.

Martins was alleged to have tricked Sandra though a letter of consent that she should allow him take Johannes to Denmark and once he gets there he would work to ensure she gets her visa and join them but that immediately he got to Denmark, he cut off communication with Sandra and is allegedly using their son as an adopted son to a Korean lady who allegedly died of cancer to access her entitlements and now alleging that Sandra is a surrogate mother and that she was dead before she also forcefully ejected her from their matrimonial home in Benin City.

“That all efforts made by our client to have access to and re-establish communication with her son in order for him to know that she is his true biological mother and that she is alive has proved abortive and frustrated by the inhumane and fraudulent actions of her husband

“That our client is deeply pained and frustrated by the actions and betrayal of her husband in fraudulently abducting their son to Denmark as well as his continued act of denying her access to her child. She has and continues to suffer untold emotional hardship, psychological trauma and depression.”