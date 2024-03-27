Menu
EASTER: FG declares Friday March 29, Monday April 1 public holidays

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Federal Government has declared Friday, 29th March and Monday, 1st April 2024 as public holidays to mark the 2024 Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government urged Christians and all Nigerians in general to emulate the sacrifice and love displayed by Jesus Christ in dying for the redemption of man.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako said the Minister noted that Easter, beyond religious significance, promotes values of love, forgiveness and compassion which are essential for social cohesion and harmony.

“He calls on Christians to imbibe these virtues as they are capable of impacting positively on the socio-economic development in Nigeria by fostering unity, reducing conflicts and encouraging cooperation among Nigerians.

“He further urged Nigerians to show acts of charity and generosity to help alleviate the material conditions of the less privileged amongst them.

“This, he said, is in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President.

While wishing Christians at home and abroad a happy and blissful Easter celebration, the Minister also called on Nigerians to join hands with President Tinubu led Administration in its determination to bring sustainable development and usher in prosperity to all”, the statement added.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
