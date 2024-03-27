Menu
CrimeWatch

Delta police rescue three kidnapped sisters, arrest suspect

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Delta State Police Command rescued three sisters who were kidnapped in Egbudu-Akah, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Tuesday, March 26.

He wrote: “The command yesterday, March 24, 2024, rescued three sisters who were allegedly kidnapped in Egbudu-Akah, in Aniocha South LGA, and arrested one of the suspected kidnappers.

“The sisters have since been reunited with their families. This feat was achieved when a concerned resident of the community sighted the kidnappers dragging the girls to the bush.”

He added that in a stop-and-search duty on the same day, the operatives of the command also apprehended a suspected cultist and recovered a locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun.

He wrote, “On the same date in Agbor, a suspected cultist was intercepted during w stop-and-search duty. When searching, a locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun was recovered.

“CP Abaniwonda Olufemi has directed that the suspects be transferred to SCID for further investigation.” (www.naija247news.com).

