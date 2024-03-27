Dangote Donates 80,000 Bags of Rice to Lagos Residents in Palliative Gesture

The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has initiated the distribution of 80,000 10kg bags of rice to vulnerable residents in Lagos State. Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group and Chairman of the foundation, announced that this contribution is part of a larger effort to distribute over one million bags of rice to one million vulnerable individuals across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

Speaking at the launch event in Alausa, Dangote emphasized the foundation’s commitment to upholding values of compassion and solidarity. He highlighted that this rice distribution initiative, in addition to the daily provision of 12,500 loaves of bread in Lagos, aims to alleviate the burdens faced by vulnerable communities in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended Dangote’s philanthropic endeavors, noting that the distribution of 80,000 bags of rice reflects the foundation’s prioritization of people’s welfare over profit. He praised Dangote for his compassionate approach to addressing the needs of the less privileged in society.

Dangote explained that while traditionally focused on the Muslim community during Ramadan, the foundation recognized the need to extend assistance to all faiths due to prevailing economic challenges. He emphasized the importance of standing together during difficult times and expressed the foundation’s commitment to supporting communities nationwide.

Zouera Youssoufou, CEO of the ADF, underscored the foundation’s vision of empowering Africans to achieve their full potential. She highlighted collaborations with NGOs, civil societies, and religious bodies to ensure that donations reach the most vulnerable individuals in Lagos State.

Fatima Aliko-Dangote, Group Executive Director Commercial Operations at Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), revealed that the rice distribution in Lagos is part of a larger effort targeting all 774 local government areas in Nigeria. She emphasized the foundation’s longstanding commitment to philanthropy and encouraged others to follow suit.

Dangote expressed gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu and reiterated the group’s dedication to promoting nutrition and well-being. He commended the governor’s resilience in overcoming challenges and urged individuals and organizations to support the less privileged, particularly during Ramadan.