Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

Dangote Donates 80,000 Bags of Rice to Lagos Residents in Palliative Gesture

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has initiated the distribution of 80,000 10kg bags of rice to vulnerable residents in Lagos State. Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group and Chairman of the foundation, announced that this contribution is part of a larger effort to distribute over one million bags of rice to one million vulnerable individuals across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Speaking at the launch event in Alausa, Dangote emphasized the foundation’s commitment to upholding values of compassion and solidarity. He highlighted that this rice distribution initiative, in addition to the daily provision of 12,500 loaves of bread in Lagos, aims to alleviate the burdens faced by vulnerable communities in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended Dangote’s philanthropic endeavors, noting that the distribution of 80,000 bags of rice reflects the foundation’s prioritization of people’s welfare over profit. He praised Dangote for his compassionate approach to addressing the needs of the less privileged in society.

Dangote explained that while traditionally focused on the Muslim community during Ramadan, the foundation recognized the need to extend assistance to all faiths due to prevailing economic challenges. He emphasized the importance of standing together during difficult times and expressed the foundation’s commitment to supporting communities nationwide.

Zouera Youssoufou, CEO of the ADF, underscored the foundation’s vision of empowering Africans to achieve their full potential. She highlighted collaborations with NGOs, civil societies, and religious bodies to ensure that donations reach the most vulnerable individuals in Lagos State.

Fatima Aliko-Dangote, Group Executive Director Commercial Operations at Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), revealed that the rice distribution in Lagos is part of a larger effort targeting all 774 local government areas in Nigeria. She emphasized the foundation’s longstanding commitment to philanthropy and encouraged others to follow suit.

Dangote expressed gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu and reiterated the group’s dedication to promoting nutrition and well-being. He commended the governor’s resilience in overcoming challenges and urged individuals and organizations to support the less privileged, particularly during Ramadan.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Gunmen kill Chief Imam, abduct scores in Zamfara community
Next article
JUST IN: Tinubu promises houses, scholarships for families of slain soldiers
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

PHOTOS: Tinubu, governors pay last respects at burial of 17 slain soldiers

Naija247news Naija247news -
Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and...

JUST IN: Tinubu confers posthumous national honours on slain soldiers

Naija247news Naija247news -
President Bola Tinubu has conferred posthumous national honours on...

JUST IN: Tinubu promises houses, scholarships for families of slain soldiers

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
President Bola Tinubu has pledged to provide housing and...

Gunmen kill Chief Imam, abduct scores in Zamfara community

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have once again attacked Zamfara...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

PHOTOS: Tinubu, governors pay last respects at burial of 17 slain soldiers

Tinubunomics Policies 0
Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and...

JUST IN: Tinubu confers posthumous national honours on slain soldiers

Tinubunomics Policies 0
President Bola Tinubu has conferred posthumous national honours on...

JUST IN: Tinubu promises houses, scholarships for families of slain soldiers

Tinubunomics Policies 0
President Bola Tinubu has pledged to provide housing and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading