Chinese National Sentenced to Death for Murdering Nigerian Lover

A Chinese national, Frank Geng Quangrong, residing in Railway Quarters Kano, has been sentenced to death by hanging by a Kano State High Court for the murder of his Nigerian lover, Ummukulsum Buhari.

Convicted on a charge of culpable homicide, Frank received the verdict from Justice Sanusi Ma’aji, who deemed the prosecution’s case as proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Justice Ma’aji highlighted the inconsistencies in the defendant’s testimony and declared him guilty, recommending mercy from the Kano State Governor on his behalf.

According to the prosecution counsel, Attorney-General of Kano State, Haruna Dederi, the crime occurred on September 16, 2022, at Janbulo Quarters Kano. Frank stabbed Ummukulsum with a knife in her house, resulting in her death at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano.

In response to the judgment, Attorney General Haruna Dederi hailed it as a landmark decision for the state. Meanwhile, the defence counsel, Muhammad Dan’zumi, announced plans to appeal the verdict at the Court of Appeal, citing grounds for appeal identified in the judgment.