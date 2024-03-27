“Bureau De Change Operators Deny Reports of Dollar Selling at N1,000 in Abuja”

The claim circulating on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting that the dollar is being sold at N1,000 in the parallel market has been refuted by Bureau De Change operators.

Reports surfaced on X indicating that the dollar was trading at N1,000 in Abuja, particularly in Zone 4 near the Sheraton Hotel. According to the post, Abdulsalam BDC was purportedly offering rates as low as N900 for transactions exceeding $5,000.

Upon investigation, our correspondent contacted “Abdusallam BDC” (Abubakar Abdusallam) in Abuja, who categorically denied selling foreign exchange at the stated price. He clarified that the dollar is currently being sold at N1,300/$1, not N1,000 or N900 as claimed.

Recent developments include the Central Bank of Nigeria offering $10,000 to each BDC operator at N1,251/$, with a stipulation not to exceed N1,269/$, indicating a margin of N18.

Further discrediting the rumor, an X user present at the location mentioned (Sheraton Hotel Zone 4) confirmed that no such transaction took place. He labeled the information as “fake news.”

Efforts to reach Aminu Gwadabe, President of the Bureau De Change Association of Nigeria, for comment were unsuccessful at the time of this report.