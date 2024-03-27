Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

“Bassirou Diomaye Faye: Senegal’s Youngest President Vows to Break Free from France’s Colonial Influence”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a historic move, Bassirou Diomaye Faye has been elected as the youngest president ever, signaling a significant shift in the political landscape. Bassirou, known for his charisma and progressive stance, has vowed to lead the nation into a new era, free from the shackles of colonial influence, particularly from its former colonial master, France.

Bassirou’s victory comes after months of political tension surrounding outgoing President Marisal’s attempts to delay the election. His pledge to prioritize self-determination and unity across Africa resonated strongly with voters, leading to a resounding win in the polls.

Born in 1980 in India Gio, Bassirou’s early years remain shrouded in mystery. However, his education and career path speak volumes about his determination and leadership qualities. Graduating from high school in 2000, Bassirou pursued law studies and later earned a master’s degree, specializing as a tax inspector.

Bassirou’s political journey accelerated when he joined forces with Osman Sonko, a prominent figure in the nation’s political scene. Despite facing arrest and detention on politically motivated charges, Bassirou emerged as a beacon of hope for the nation’s future.

Upon assuming office, Bassirou wasted no time outlining his vision, pledging to govern with humility, transparency, and a fierce commitment to fighting corruption. Central to his agenda is breaking free from French control, which he intends to achieve through a careful rebalancing of international partnerships and renegotiation of existing agreements.

Bassirou’s proposed monetary reforms include potentially introducing a new national currency, signaling a decisive step towards economic independence and self-determination. His presidency marks a turning point for the nation and serves as an inspiration to the wider African continent, reminding all of the power of democratic triumphs and the quest for a brighter future.

As Bassirou embarks on this historic journey, the world watches with anticipation, eager to witness the nation’s transformation into a beacon of African prosperity and self-determination.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Insurance Sector Achieves Historic Milestone as Gross Premiums Exceed N1 Trillion
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Insurance Sector Achieves Historic Milestone as Gross Premiums Exceed N1 Trillion

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
  The Nigerian insurance sector has reached a significant milestone,...

Fidelity Bank concludes 15th export sector initiative

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Fidelity Bank Plc, has stepped up its export business...

Niger Delta group condemns raid of Clark’s home, demands apology

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Niger Delta Lawyers For Equity, NDLF, a group of...

President Tinubu Directs Implementation of Single-Digit Tax System to Boost Business Ease

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive to establish...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Insurance Sector Achieves Historic Milestone as Gross Premiums Exceed N1 Trillion

Insurance 0
  The Nigerian insurance sector has reached a significant milestone,...

Fidelity Bank concludes 15th export sector initiative

Banks & Finance 0
Fidelity Bank Plc, has stepped up its export business...

Niger Delta group condemns raid of Clark’s home, demands apology

South South 0
Niger Delta Lawyers For Equity, NDLF, a group of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading