Security News

Bandits kill Zamfara community guard commander, abduct four construction workers and two others

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits have killed a commander of the Zamfara State’s Community Protection Guards (CPG) in charge of Tsafe town in Tsafe Local Government Area, Malam Aminu Muhammad and one other personnel, Ibrahim Kabiru.

The gunmen, who stormed the town around 11:45pm on Sunday, March 24, 2024, also abducted six people, among them four staff of the Setraco Construction Company, a firm handling an ongoing road project along the Funtua-Gusau federal highway.

According to multiple sources, the bandits arrived at the town around midnight when many residents had retired to bed and succeeded in killing the CPG personnel.

“We started hearing gunshots from the eastern part of the town around 11:45pm, while at the same time, a military fighter jet was hovering in the sky,” one of the sources said.

“We learned that the bandits, having noticed the arrival of the military operatives, changed their direction. First, they intended to enter the town from the west, but later they moved a bit to the north and gained access into the town.

“It was while they were changing their direction that they met with the personnel of the Community Protection Guards and killed two of them including the commander, Malam Aminu Muhammad. They also succeeded in abducting six people during the attack.”

Another source, Ibrahim Garba Tsafe explained that two of the abducted persons were displaced people who used to come to Tsafe town and spend the night while the remaining four were said to be workers of the construction company.

“For the past three days, these bandits have been attacking Tsafe town and abducting residents. We don’t know where we can lodge our complaints. Things are becoming worse and we don’t know why,” he said.

“I wonder how these bandits manage to attack this town despite the presence of soldiers.

Apart from killing the two CPG personnel and abducting the six persons, the bandits also burnt military and CPG patrol vehicles during the attack.

“Also, on Saturday, they came to the town and killed a ward head, Mai Unguwa Ayuba Kwanti, and abducted three people,” he added.

Another resident, Muhammad Musa, said two days ago, the bandits stormed the town and abducted five residents at gunpoint

“We are appealing to the government to come to our aid by bringing an end to this menace. Tsafe town is gradually becoming a bandits’ prone area

“The bandits have turned this town into their haven; they invade the town, kill and abduct people at will. It is highly unfortunate. Government should come to our rescue,” he said. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

