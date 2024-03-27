Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The Nation

Amotekun dismisses Three Officers Over Misconduct

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 27, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, in Ondo State, says it has dismissed three of its officers for professional misconducts.

Mr Adetunji Adeleye, State Commander of Amotekun corps, made the disclosure while parading seven suspects for human trafficking and house breaking before newsmen on Tuesday in Akure.

Adeleye said the three dismissed officers would be prosecuted in line with the regulations guiding the corps.

“Today, we have three Amotekun personnel that had gone through the normal process of court marshal and are being dismissed today for professional misconduct.

“They cease to be members of Amotekun Ondo State Corp as from now and we would ensure that adequate punishment would be meted out to them even after dismissal,” he said.

Adeleye, who called for more credible intelligence information from residents, said that a vehicle, which was stolen by armed bandits around Akure community, was recovered through timely information.

According to him, the electronics equipment also stolen from a resident of the community was recovered and investigations are ongoing to apprehend the robbers who fled when they cited corps personnel.

“Out of the seven suspects we are parading today, we have three that were arrested for human trafficking cases and we have four others that were arrested for house breaking.

“And we were able to retrieve all the items stolen from their operation, which would be handed over to the rightful owners.

“However, this is to reconfirm that the response to distress calls is actually working for us in order to reduce crime to the minimum,” he said.

Adeleye also said that the command had deployed 700 officers across the 18 Local Government Area of the state ahead of the Easter celebration.

He admonished the people to shun night travels for their benefit and safety of lives and properties.

“To commuters, we advise you to reduce traveling late in the night, and early in the morning. However, we will commence our 24-hours patrol from the end of this week to ensure safety.

“We want to encourage the good people of Ondo state to give us timely information to work for them,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NSCDC arrests 5 for allegedly stealing 500,000 litres of crude oil
Next article
FRSC returns N1.6m to Bauchi auto crash victims’ families
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FRSC returns N1.6m to Bauchi auto crash victims’ families

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),...

NSCDC arrests 5 for allegedly stealing 500,000 litres of crude oil

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

Nigeria’s public debt stock increases to N97.34trn in Q4 2023 – NBS

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s public debt stock increased from...

Naira Appreciates to N1,382/$1 at Official Market, N1,350/$1 at Parallel Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated by 1.8 per...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FRSC returns N1.6m to Bauchi auto crash victims’ families

Security News 0
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),...

NSCDC arrests 5 for allegedly stealing 500,000 litres of crude oil

CrimeWatch 0
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

Nigeria’s public debt stock increases to N97.34trn in Q4 2023 – NBS

Nigeria 0
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s public debt stock increased from...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading