Access Holdings’ Hydrogen, Reports N161 Million Profit in 2023

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

Access Corporation’s fintech arm, Hydrogen, reported a profit of N161 million in 2023, according to BusinessDay’s analysis of the bank’s financial report. The fintech’s operating income surged by 106 percent to N2 billion in 2023, up from N1 billion in 2022, showcasing robust growth.

This upward trajectory reflects Nigeria’s increasing embrace of digital payments and underscores Access Corporation’s dedication to fortifying its foothold in the fintech arena. The bank’s strategic move to diversify its services beyond traditional commercial banking received a boost in 2022 when the Central Bank of Nigeria granted approval for the establishment of a payments unit.

Access Corporation stated in an official release that its fintech division aims to facilitate settlements even in regions where physical presence is absent. Hydrogen’s operations encompass two main segments: the merchant business and the switch and card business.

In the merchant domain, Hydrogen tailors solutions for small, medium, and large enterprises, offering services such as POS terminals, Instant Pay for real-time transaction tracking, payment gateways for online transactions, and payment links. Meanwhile, in the switch and card business, Hydrogen functions as a third-party processor, providing services like interbank transfers, bulk payments, and 3D Secure authentication for card transactions.

Since the launch of its merchant services in April 2023, Hydrogen has successfully onboarded 11,000 active merchants across every state in Nigeria, indicating a promising trajectory for its growth and market penetration.

OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paulahttp://Vetiva%20Research
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news

