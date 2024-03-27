ACCESS CORPORATION PLC Unveils FY 2023 Financial Performanc

In a highly anticipated announcement, Access Corporation PLC has revealed its financial performance for the fiscal year 2023. With key indicators and insights unveiled, stakeholders eagerly anticipate the implications of the revealed data.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The FY 2023 report, made public on March 27, 2024, sheds light on Access Corporation PLC’s robust financial standing amidst economic challenges. Notable highlights from the report include:

– A staggering Gross Earnings of N’Mn 2,594,739

– Operating Income reflecting Staff Expenses of N’Mn 1,387,911

– A comprehensive Balance Sheet, showcasing Total Assets amounting to N’Mn 26,688,831

– Market Performance indicators, including a Share Price of N1.80 and Shares Outs at 40.43%

– Key Ratios, such as a P/E Ratio of 60.50% and ROAE of 2.94%

The release of the FY 2023 financial report marks a pivotal moment for Access Corporation PLC and its stakeholders, providing crucial insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction. Stay tuned for further analysis and reactions from the financial community.