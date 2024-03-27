Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

ACCESS CORPORATION PLC Unveils FY 2023 Financial Performanc

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

In a highly anticipated announcement, Access Corporation PLC has revealed its financial performance for the fiscal year 2023. With key indicators and insights unveiled, stakeholders eagerly anticipate the implications of the revealed data.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The FY 2023 report, made public on March 27, 2024, sheds light on Access Corporation PLC’s robust financial standing amidst economic challenges. Notable highlights from the report include:

– A staggering Gross Earnings of N’Mn 2,594,739
– Operating Income reflecting Staff Expenses of N’Mn 1,387,911
– A comprehensive Balance Sheet, showcasing Total Assets amounting to N’Mn 26,688,831
– Market Performance indicators, including a Share Price of N1.80 and Shares Outs at 40.43%
– Key Ratios, such as a P/E Ratio of 60.50% and ROAE of 2.94%

The release of the FY 2023 financial report marks a pivotal moment for Access Corporation PLC and its stakeholders, providing crucial insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction. Stay tuned for further analysis and reactions from the financial community.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Senegal’s youth want jobs from Faye, investors wary of radical ideas
Next article
NAFDAC shuts down fake bakeries and table water factories in Rivers
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Gunmen kill Chief Imam, abduct scores in Zamfara community

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have once again attacked Zamfara...

NAFDAC shuts down fake bakeries and table water factories in Rivers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

Senegal’s youth want jobs from Faye, investors wary of radical ideas

Naija247news Naija247news -
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 (Reuters) - Senegal's President-elect Bassirou Diomaye...

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery Threatens Europe’s Gasoline Trade

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria's massive Dangote oil refinery, operational since January at...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Gunmen kill Chief Imam, abduct scores in Zamfara community

Security News 0
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have once again attacked Zamfara...

NAFDAC shuts down fake bakeries and table water factories in Rivers

Health news 0
March 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

Senegal’s youth want jobs from Faye, investors wary of radical ideas

Democracy Africa 0
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 (Reuters) - Senegal's President-elect Bassirou Diomaye...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading