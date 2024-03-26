Menu
”Zack Orji is not dead – AGN fumes over death rumour

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 26, 2024.



Emeka Rollas, the President of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has insisted that Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, is not dead.

This follows rumours on social media on Tuesday morning.

In an Instagram post less than an hour ago, Rollas wrote: “Mr Zack Orji is alive.

“Please ignore mischief makers who enjoy circulating fake news.

“This is to show how wicked some people can be. It is totally unacceptable.

“He will not die but live to declare the good works of God in Jesus’ name.”

This comes only a few days after another veteran actor, Amaechi Muonagor, passed away due to kidney failure.(www.naija247news.com).


