Two suspected car thieves in coma after mob action – Rivers police

March 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Rivers State Police Command has refuted claims of the death of two suspected car snatchers who were severely beaten by a mob in Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that the suspects had, in the early hours of Monday, March 25, 2025, attempted to snatch a Toyota Corolla car from an E-hailing cab driver after stabbing him along Stadium Road, Elekahia but the victim raised an alarm which attracted a mob before the police arrived.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident said the suspects are currently in coma and receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Port Harcourt.

The PPRO explained that operatives of the Elekahia Police Division led by the DPO, responded to a distress call and rescued the victim who was stabbed by the suspected car thieves.

The suspects were already in a coma due to the severe beating inflicted by the enraged mob.