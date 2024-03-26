Menu
Two High-ranking terrorist commanders surrender in Lake Chad

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two high-ranking Boko Haram commanders have surrendered to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) after fighting soldiers for 15 years.

Confirming the development, spokesperson for the MNJTF, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi said the terrorist commanders identified as Ibrahim Muhammed and Auwal Muhammed, also known as WANKA, belonged to the Bakura Buduma faction and were responsible for carrying out attacks in various locations around Lake Chad.

They surrendered following an intensified kinetic and non-kinetic operations by troops targeting terrorist groups within Sector 3 of the MNJTF.

It was further gathered that during questioning, both Muhammed and WANKA revealed their 15-year affiliation with the Bakura Buduma faction, operating out of Kwallaram in the Lake Chad islands.

A significant cache of weapons including AK-47 rifles, magazines, ammunition, hand grenades, a handheld radio, and mobile phones have been recovered from the commanders who have been taken into custody.

The statement read:

“The recovery of various items from the surrendering terrorists underscores the significance of this event. These items include One AK-47 rifle, 3 AK-47 rifle magazines, 90 rounds of 7.62mm special, one magazine carrier and one mobile phone belonging to Ibrahim Mohammed.

“While one AK-47 rifle, 5 magazines, 101 rounds of 7.62millimeter special, one mobile phone, one magazine carrier, 2 hand grenades and one hand held radio belonging to Auwal Mohammed WANKA were recovered.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
