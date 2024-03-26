Suspected ritualists behead woman in Osun

March 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Residents of Oke-Baale area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital have bee gripped with fear, following the murder of a middle-aged woman.

The woman, said to have been homeless for some months, was beheaded by suspected ritualists on Monday night, March 25, 2024.

Her headless body was discovered on a vacant land behind some shops directly opposite Osogbo Local Government Secretariat on Tuesday morning.

It was gathered that the assailants also cut off her two hands.

Following the gruesome murder, traders and shop owners in the vicinity refused to open their shops for business for fear of being arrested by the police.

It was further gathered that a teenage girl who was always seen with the woman was impregnated by an unknown person and had since been delivered a baby.

Meanwhile, residents of the area called on government and other relevant authorities to evacuate the corpse. (www.naija247news.com).