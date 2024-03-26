Menu
Suspected ritualists behead woman in Osun

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Residents of Oke-Baale area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital have bee gripped with fear, following the murder of a middle-aged woman.

The woman, said to have been homeless for some months, was beheaded by suspected ritualists on Monday night, March 25, 2024.

Her headless body was discovered on a vacant land behind some shops directly opposite Osogbo Local Government Secretariat on Tuesday morning.

It was gathered that the assailants also cut off her two hands.

Following the gruesome murder, traders and shop owners in the vicinity refused to open their shops for business for fear of being arrested by the police.

It was further gathered that a teenage girl who was always seen with the woman was impregnated by an unknown person and had since been delivered a baby.

Meanwhile, residents of the area called on government and other relevant authorities to evacuate the corpse. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

