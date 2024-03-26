“Sunday Igboho and Lagos State Chief of Staff Threaten Legal Action Against Gani Adams”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, and Mr. Tayo Ayinde, the Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have both issued threats of legal action against Aare Ona Kakanfo, Iba Gani Adams. This follows allegations made by Adams accusing them of plotting an assassination.

In separate pre-action letters sent by their respective legal representatives, Igboho and Ayinde demanded that Adams retract the accusation or face legal consequences.

However, when approached for comment by The PUNCH, Adams declined to address the matter.

In a pre-action letter dated March 20, 2024, Ayinde’s lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), called on Adams to retract the allegation made against his client in a viral voice note. The note allegedly suggested that Ayinde hired Igboho to carry out an assassination.

According to Olumide-Fusika, Ayinde’s name was mentioned in a press release issued by Igboho, where he denied involvement in the assassination of Chief Bola Ige. The lawyer emphasized that the allegation was damaging to Ayinde’s reputation and demanded a retraction.

Similarly, Igboho’s lawyer, J.A. Sanusi, sent a letter dated March 18, 2024, to Adams, condemning the false accusations made against his client in a viral audio clip. The clip allegedly contained allegations of Igboho’s involvement in assassinations and other criminal activities.

Sanusi demanded a retraction of the defamatory statements and sought compensation of N500 million for the economic and reputational damage caused to Igboho.

Both Igboho and Ayinde warned of legal action if Adams failed to retract the allegations and offer compensation for the harm caused.

The incident underscores the escalating tensions between the parties involved and highlights the potential legal ramifications of making unsubstantiated accusations.