Six Kaduna schoolchildren hospitalised after freedom

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a significant development, all 137 students abducted from Kuriga School have been released, with six currently undergoing treatment in Kaduna. Both the Federal Government and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the First Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Mayirenso Saraso, confirmed that no ransom was paid for their release.

The GOC handed over the children to Governor Uba Sani on behalf of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), highlighting the combined use of kinetic and non-kinetic methods to secure their release from Zamfara State, where they were held captive. Out of the six students receiving medical attention, one is male, and five are female, currently admitted at the Darlet Barracks military hospital.

The children, subjected to a 16-day ordeal, were made to trek a long distance from Kaduna to Zamfara. Despite their harrowing experience, they are now reunited with their parents and are scheduled for psycho-social therapy at the Kaduna State Women and Children Centre before returning to Kuriga.

Governor Uba Sani emphasized the importance of collaboration with security agencies in ensuring the safe return of the children. He cautioned against politicizing security matters, underscoring the government’s commitment to prioritizing security across Kaduna State.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, confirmed during a briefing in Abuja that no ransom was paid for the release. He reaffirmed the government’s determination to combat kidnapping and bring perpetrators to justice, emphasizing that no individual, including the controversial Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, is above the law.

The release of the abducted students, though a relief, highlights the ongoing challenges of insecurity in Nigeria. Efforts must continue to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens across the nation.

[End of Article]