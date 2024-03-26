Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Six Kaduna schoolchildren hospitalised after freedom

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a significant development, all 137 students abducted from Kuriga School have been released, with six currently undergoing treatment in Kaduna. Both the Federal Government and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the First Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Mayirenso Saraso, confirmed that no ransom was paid for their release.

The GOC handed over the children to Governor Uba Sani on behalf of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), highlighting the combined use of kinetic and non-kinetic methods to secure their release from Zamfara State, where they were held captive. Out of the six students receiving medical attention, one is male, and five are female, currently admitted at the Darlet Barracks military hospital.

The children, subjected to a 16-day ordeal, were made to trek a long distance from Kaduna to Zamfara. Despite their harrowing experience, they are now reunited with their parents and are scheduled for psycho-social therapy at the Kaduna State Women and Children Centre before returning to Kuriga.

Governor Uba Sani emphasized the importance of collaboration with security agencies in ensuring the safe return of the children. He cautioned against politicizing security matters, underscoring the government’s commitment to prioritizing security across Kaduna State.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, confirmed during a briefing in Abuja that no ransom was paid for the release. He reaffirmed the government’s determination to combat kidnapping and bring perpetrators to justice, emphasizing that no individual, including the controversial Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, is above the law.

The release of the abducted students, though a relief, highlights the ongoing challenges of insecurity in Nigeria. Efforts must continue to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens across the nation.

[End of Article]

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
How IPOB, other terrorist groups are funded, by NFIU
Next article
“Nigeria’s Hajj Expenses Soar, Projected to Exceed N725.1 Billion in 2024”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Sunday Igboho and Lagos State Chief of Staff Threaten Legal Action Against Gani Adams”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, and Mr....

“FG Issues Arrest Warrant for Escaped Binance Executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  The Federal Government has taken decisive action following the...

“FG Deducts Over N415 Billion from State Allocations for External Debt Servicing”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  According to findings by The PUNCH, the Federal Government...

“Nigeria’s Hajj Expenses Soar, Projected to Exceed N725.1 Billion in 2024”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The annual Hajj exercise to the Holy lands of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Sunday Igboho and Lagos State Chief of Staff Threaten Legal Action Against Gani Adams”

South West 0
  Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, and Mr....

“FG Issues Arrest Warrant for Escaped Binance Executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla”

Investigative News and Reports 0
  The Federal Government has taken decisive action following the...

“FG Deducts Over N415 Billion from State Allocations for External Debt Servicing”

Budget & Fiscal Responsibility 0
  According to findings by The PUNCH, the Federal Government...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading